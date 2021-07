Castellanos exited Friday's game against the Brewers with an apparent right wrist injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 29-year-old was initially able to remain in the game to run the bases after he was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the third inning, but Aristides Aquino took his place in right field to begin the fourth. Castellanos will presumably undergo X-rays to determine the extent of the injury.