Castellanos (illness) is expected to play Thursday in the Reds' Cactus League game against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Castellanos has been withheld from the Reds' spring lineups the past few days due to the illness, but he's apparently made a fair amount of progress while resuming workouts this spring. It's unclear if Castellanos will be limited to designated-hitter duties Thursday or immediately take back a spot in the corner field, but either way, he's in no danger of missing Opening Day.