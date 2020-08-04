Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over Cleveland.
Fresh off being named NL Player of the Week, Castellanos nearly hit two more. He just got under one his first time up, but did not miss his second time up against right-hander Zach Plesac. Castellanos was batting out of the three hole for the first time in a Reds uniform.
More News
-
Reds' Nick Castellanos: Two more homers•
-
Reds' Nick Castellanos: Slugs grand slam•
-
Reds' Nick Castellanos: First homer with new team•
-
Reds' Nick Castellanos: Playing outfield in exhibition game•
-
Reds' Nick Castellanos: Not expected to miss time•
-
Reds' Nick Castellanos: Day-to-day with back injury•