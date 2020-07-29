Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and one run scored Tuesday against the Cubs.
Castellanos began his night at the plate with a double in the second inning. He followed that up in the fourth frame with the highlight of his performance, taking an Alec Mills offering to the opposite field for his first home run of the season and as a member of the Reds. Castellanos has swung the bat fairly well to start the season, recording at least one hit in each of the team's five contests.
