Castellanos went 5-for-6 with two homers, four RBI and four runs scored in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Cubs.

Sunday's game was an absolute slugfest and Castellanos led the way for the Reds. He tied the game at 4-4 in the third inning with a two-run shot and later went deep again in the seventh. The right-handed slugger is up to nine homers and 20 RBI with a 1.026 OPS through 112 plate appearances.