Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 5-0 win over the Royals in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Castellanos got aboard with a single in the third inning and scored on a Jesse Winker homer. In the fifth, Castellanos added an insurance run with his solo shot. The 28-year-old is slashing .272/.352/.691 with nine homers, 20 RBI and 17 runs scored in 22 games this season.