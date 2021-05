Castellanos (general soreness) will start in right field and bat second Wednesday against the White Sox.

Castellanos went hitless in two at-bats Tuesday before being removed due to unspecified tightness in his body, but the Reds likely just pulled him for precautionary purposes with the White Sox holding an 8-0 lead at the time of his departure. As expected, Castellanos will check back into the starting nine for the series finale, and he should be ready to handle an everyday role moving forward.