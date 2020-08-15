Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored in the Reds 8-1 victory over the Pirates on Friday.

Castellanos began the season red-hot at the plate but recently had taken a slight step back in terms of offensive production. In a span of five games from Aug. 8 through Aug. 13, he failed to bring a run home and was striking out just under 38% of the time. He did have two more strikeouts in Friday's contest and has not had a multi-hit game in over a week but it was very encouraging to see his power return as he blasted a 399 foot 3-run home run in the seventh inning to put the game out of reach. Regardless of his recent struggles, Castellanos is still towards the top of the league in home runs and RBI production as he remains the heart and soul of the Reds' batting order.