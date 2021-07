Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's win over the Brewers.

Castellanos has been one of the Reds' best offensive players all season long and once again responded when called upon duty Saturday, as his three-run shot in the sixth inning gave Cincinnati a two-run lead. Castellanos, who has gone deep twice in the Reds' last five games, has slugged 18 homers on the season while posting a team-high .968 OPS.