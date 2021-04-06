Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-3 win over the Pirates.

Castellanos now has three homers and three multi-hit games to start the season. His 431-foot shot in the seventh inning of Monday's game gave Cincinnati a 3-2 lead. The 29-year-old slugger is up to five extra-base hits and seven runs scored through four games.

