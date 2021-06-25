Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and a walk in Thursday's 5-3 win over Atlanta.

Castellanos slammed a two-run home run in the seventh inning off Luke Jackson to add to the Reds' lead. In addition, he was responsible for knocking in a run in the first and third frames. The outfielder is having his best offensive season of his career, slashing .343/.397/.594 with 14 homers, 42 RBI and 49 runs in 297 plate appearances. However, he is on a slight cold streak, batting .237 over his last 10 games.