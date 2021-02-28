Castellanos is coming off a season with a career-low .298 OBP and his lowest slugging percentage since 2015, despite great Statcast numbers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Despite being in the 97th percentile in barrels, 83rd percentile in hard-hit percentage and 82nd percentile in exit velocity, Castellanos managed just a .257 batting average on balls in play. That explains some of his struggles, but not all. He also struck out a career-high 28.5%, up from 21.5% the previous season. There should be some correction in his BABIP, but unless his K% corrects back to career-norms, his batting average will be a significant risk.