Castellanos (back) returned to the dugout Friday and is believed to be "fine," C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Castellanos exited Friday's intrasquad matchup after he was hit by a pitch in the upper back, but the issue doesn't appear to be serious. He exited the field under his own power, and the team reported that he is fine. Given the lack of concern about the injury, it's unlikely that Castellanos' availability for the start of the regular season would be impacted.