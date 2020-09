Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a strikeout during Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

Cincinnati put up two runs before recording an out with Castellanos' two-run shot during the opening frame, but the offense mustered only three hits the rest of the night. The 28-year-old has a .230/.304/.510 slash line with 14 homers, 11 double, 36 runs and 32 RBI through 56 games.