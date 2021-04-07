Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 11-4 win over Pittsburgh.
The 29-year-old scored during the opening frame after reaching on an error, and he hit a solo homer 367 feet to right field during the fifth inning to pad Cincinnati's lead. Castellanos is on a six-game hit street to begin the season and is 10-for-23 with four homers, one triple, two doubles, seven runs and six RBI during that stretch.
