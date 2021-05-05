Manager David Bell said Castellanos exited Tuesday's loss against the White Sox with unspecified tightness, though the outfielder is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts before exiting Tuesday's contest at the start of the sixth inning, but his removal appears to have been a precautionary with the Reds already trailing 8-0. The team doesn't seem concerned over the injury, so Castellanos should be back in the lineup for the series finale.