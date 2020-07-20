Castellanos (back) is expected to be ready or Opening Day on Friday against the Tigers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Castellanos left an intrasquad game Friday after getting hit in the upper back by a pitch and remains day-to-day. Manager David Bell said Monday that he was "pretty confident" that Castellanos would be available for the start of the season, however. The outfielder mentioned previously that part of his reason for joining the Reds this offseason was due to the fact that he doesn't want to be a designated hitter (despite his poor defensive reputation), though he'd presumably be willing to fill that role for a few days at the start of the campaign if he's healthy enough to hit but not take the field.