Castellanos (wrist) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager David Bell said Castellanos was feeling better Saturday but is still not ready to start the series finale against Milwaukee. Whether the slugger is available off the bench remains to be seen, but the Reds will surely exercise caution in timing the return of their best hitter. Tyler Naquin shifts to right field Sunday, with Shogo Akiyama getting a start in center field.