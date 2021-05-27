Castellanos isn't starting Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Castellanos will get a breather after he went 8-for-17 with a home run, four doubles, four RBI and four runs across his last four games. Tyler Naquin will shift to right field while Shogo Akiyama starts in center.
