Castellanos (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Castellanos' usage as a pinch-hitter in Monday's 15-11 loss offered some hope that he might be able to return to a starting role in right field Tuesday, but he'll ultimately stick on the bench for a fourth straight game with the right wrist injury. The Reds likely would have resisted using Castellanos on Monday if the team was truly worried about him landing on the injured list, so he can be considered day-to-day. Aristides Aquino picks up a start in Castellanos' stead.