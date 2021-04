Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals.

It was a rather gloomy Opening Day in Cincinnati, but Castellanos provided a bright spot with his performance. He already has his first two extra-base hits of the campaign, and given his track record, there's good reason to think Castellanos' rate stats will improve over a larger sample this season.