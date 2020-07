Castellanos (back) will bat fifth and play right field in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Tigers.

Castellanos has been dealing with a sore back since getting hit by a pitch in Friday's intrasquad game, but the issue never appeared to be particularly serious. He could be used as a designated hitter early in the year if not considered fully healthy, though his presence in right field Tuesday indicates he'll be set to fill the same role when the regular season kicks off Friday.