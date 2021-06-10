Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk Wednesday against the Brewers.

Castellanos registered his first RBI in his last 10 games on a double in the second inning. He added to his productive effort by scoring multiple runs in a game for the first time since May 15. Castellanos recently had a 21-game hitting streak snapped, though he's collected one hit in each of his two contests since. For the season, he has an excellent .355/.412/.622 line with 12 home runs, 39 runs scored and 33 RBI across 238 plate appearances.