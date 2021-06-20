Castellanos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Castellanos is receiving a rare maintenance day in the series finale, paving the way for Shogo Akiyama to pick up a start in center fielder. The day of rest should do Castellanos some good; he's slashed .172/.172/.207 with a 24.1 percent strikeout rate over his last seven games.
