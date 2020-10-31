Castellanos will remain with the Reds in 2021 after declining to exercise an opt-out clause in his contract, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Castellanos played all 60 games during his first season with the Reds in 2020, recording a .784 OPS with 14 home runs and 34 RBI. He has opt-out clauses in his contract following the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and it's relatively unsurprising to see him remain with the Reds for a second season since teams could have less financial flexibility following the abbreviated 2020 season.