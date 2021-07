Castellanos (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Castellanos served as a pinch hitter in Monday's series opener against the Mets, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game due to a right wrist injury that he sustained Friday against the Brewers. The 29-year-old is still considered day-to-day, and it's not yet clear whether he could be available off the bench once again. Aristides Aquino will start in right field and bat seventh.