Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 8-3 win over the Brewers.

His unbelievable run continued in Milwaukee with his 10th and 11th extra-base hits of the campaign -- the most in baseball -- including his seventh long ball. Castellanos is up to .340/.411/.840 and has pretty much single-handedly carried the Reds' offense so far. He's been batting second in recent days.