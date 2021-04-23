Castellanos (suspension) went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.

Major League Baseball upheld its two-game suspension of Castellanos for his celebration against the Cardinals back on April 3. Fortunately, it does not look like that interruption is going to slow Castellanos down given he returned with two more hits, including his sixth homer already this season. Castellanos ranks eighth in the National League in hits with 20 and is tied for third in extra-base hits with 10.