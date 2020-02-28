Reds' Nick Castellanos: Scratched from lineup
Castellanos was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Oakland for undisclosed reasons, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
It's not yet clear if Castellanos has an early-season knock or if he's dealing with a significant injury. If he's forced to miss time, more at-bats would be opened up for Aristides Aquino in right field.
