Castellanos was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the White Sox due to back tightness, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Castellanos was expected to start Wednesday after he left Tuesday's loss with the same issue, but he'll be held out ahead of Thursday's scheduled off day. Tyler Naquin will take over in right field and bat seventh. It's not yet clear whether Castellanos will return to the lineup for Friday's series opener against Cleveland.