Castellanos was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game against the Angels with a sore right middle finger, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The injury doesn't sound like a particularly serious one, but the Reds have little reason not to be cautious with one of their top hitters with Opening Day still nearly a month away. Barring further complications, Castellanos should still have plenty of time to get up to speed by the start of the regular season. TJ Friedl will replace him in right field Tuesday, though it would likely by Aristides Aquino or Shogo Akiyama who would find themselves with a larger role should Castellanos wind up missing time during the season.