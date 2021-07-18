Reds manager David Bell said after Sunday's 8-0 loss to the Brewers that Castellanos wasn't available off the bench, but he noted that the outfielder is continuing to make progress in his recovery from a right wrist injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds are viewing the wrist issue as a day-to-day concern and are optimistic that Castellanos will avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list. Aristides Aquino picked up a start in place of Castellanos on Saturday, while Shogo Akiyama entered the outfield in his stead Sunday. Cincinnati will open a three-game series with the Mets on Monday, and the team should provide an update on Castellanos prior to the 7:10 p.m. ET opening pitch.