Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two runs and a walk in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

Castellanos homered off Jhoulys Chacin in the third inning for his 10th homer of the season. He leads the Reds in long balls and he's tied for second in the National League. The 29-year-old is having a great offensive season, batting over .300 for the first time in his career and slashing .326/.377.627 in 146 plate appearances. The outfielder has seven hits, including three extra-base hits in his last three games.