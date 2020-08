Castellanos went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in a 6-1 win over the Brewers during the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.

The three hits set a new season high for Castellanos, while his third-inning solo shot gave him 10 homers on the year. The 28-year-old is hitting a modest .267 on the year, but his .988 OPS would establish a new career high if he can keep it up.