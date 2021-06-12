Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and three total runs scored in Friday's 11-5 win over Colorado.

Castellanos opened the scoring in the first inning with his 13th homer of the season. He also scored in the third and sixth innings. The outfielder has hit safely in 25 of his last 26 games. He snapped a 14-game homer drought with the long ball Friday. The 29-year-old has a remarkable .362/.419/.638 slash line with 35 RBI and 42 runs scored across 246 plate appearances overall.