Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a walk, grand slam and two runs scored Wednesday against the Cubs.

Castellanos took Rex Brothers deep in the fifth inning with the bases load to break the game open in Cincinnati's favor. He now has two home runs on the season, both of which have come in his past two games. Castellanos has now collected at least one hit in each of his six starts this season, and has reached base 11 times in 25 plate appearances.