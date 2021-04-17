Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 10-3 rout of Cleveland.

He brought home pitcher Jeff Hoffman with a single in the Reds' seven-run third inning before capping the team's scoring on the night with a solo shot in the sixth. Castellanos has slowed down a little after his scorching hot start to the season, but he's still slashing .321/.345/.698 with five homers and 10 RBI through 13 games.