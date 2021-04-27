Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Castellanos did a little bit of everything in Monday's extra-innings victory. The 29-year-old got on base four times for the first time since Aug. 21, 2019 and managed to steal his first base of the season. He's currently riding a little five-game hitting streak, but overall has gotten off to a fantastic start to the year with a slash line of .317/.364/.659 and also sits just outside the top-10 with an OPS of 1.023.