Castellanos (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Castellanos hasn't played since leaving Friday's game against the Brewers after a pitch hit his right wrist. He wasn't even available off the bench Sunday, but the Reds don't seem too concerned about any long-term injury for the slugger, whose X-rays came back negative. Tyler Naquin will again slide to right field in his absence, with Shogo Akiyama getting a start in center.