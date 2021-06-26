Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a double in Friday's 3-2 loss to Atlanta.
Michael Brantley has snuck ahead of Castellanos for the top spot on the MLB batting average leaderboard, but that hardly means the Reds slugger has been slumping. He's hit safely in five straight games and 19 of 22 in June, slashing .333/.379/.517 on the month with two homers, 11 RBI and 13 runs.
