Castellanos (back) won't play in Saturday's intrasquad game but is expected to play Sunday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Castellanos left Friday's intrasquad game after getting struck by a pitch in the upper back. The Reds have maintained that the injury isn't a serious one, and as long as he does indeed return to the field Sunday, his readiness for Opening Day shouldn't be in much doubt.