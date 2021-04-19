MLB denied Castellanos' appeal of his two-game suspension Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. He'll begin serving the ban Tuesday, when the Reds open a three-game series with the Diamondbacks.

Castellanos' suspension stemmed from his ejection during the Reds' April 3 game against the Cardinals. He had proceeded to play in each of Cincinnati's subsequent 13 games while awaiting a decision from the league on his punishment, but he's set to miss his first contests of the season now that a verdict has been rendered. Considering that the Reds play six games this week and Castellanos is set to miss two of them, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular are probably best off deactivating him.