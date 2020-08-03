Castellanos went 3-for-7 with a walk, two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored across both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Castellanos was the story of the matinee; he slugged two homers against his former team in the first three innings but then made a bad error in the outfield which led to three unearned runs against Lucas Sims. Cincinnati won anyway and it's easy to forgive Castellanos for one lowlight given all the highlights he has provided so far. The 28-year-old has hit safely in all nine games and is tied for fourth in the majors in RBI with 11.