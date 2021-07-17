X-rays on Castellanos' right wrist came back negative Friday and he is considered questionable for the rest of this weekend's series against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager David Bell said Castellanos is pretty sore after he was hit by a pitch on his wrist in the third inning Friday, but noted that it was great news that there was no fracture. It sounds like a day-to-day situation for now. Aristides Aquino and Shogo Akiyama are options to get playing time if Castellanos misses anymore time.