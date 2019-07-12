Reds' Nick Ciuffo: Lands deal with Cincy
Ciuffo (thumb) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Reds on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
A first-round pick of the Rays in 2013, Ciuffo will change organizations for the first time after Tampa Bay released him earlier this month. Ciuffo was assigned to Double-A Chattanooga and was placed on the 7-day injured list while he remains on the mend following surgery to repair a sprained left thumb.
