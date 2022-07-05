The Reds activated Lodolo (back) off the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Mets.

The rookie southpaw made only three April starts before sustaining the back injury and landing on the shelf, striking out 19 batters while turning in a 5.52 ERA and allowing three home runs across 14.2 innings. After recently wrapping up a four-game minor-league rehab assignment in which he topped out at 4.2 innings and 78 pitches, Lodolo should be sufficiently stretched out as he slots back into what is expected to be a six-man rotation for Cincinnati.