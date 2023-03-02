Lodolo threw two scoreless innings in his spring training debut against the Dodgers, but struggled at times to adjust to the pitch clock, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "Biggest thing was the pitch clock," Lodolo said. "Once or twice it got me there. I think it was in the stretch in the first inning, I was like, 'I got four seconds, we've got to go.'"

Lodolo came into the outing wanting to work on his changeup, but at times his competitive juices took over and he didn't remember until the second inning to work on that pitch. You can expect to hear similar reports about other pitchers, especially at the beginning of spring training.