Lodolo did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and five walks over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.

Lodolo was able to keep the Cubs at bay for the most part over five innings. The only damage came in the second inning on an RBI triple from Nelson Velazquez. The left-hander also walked three batters in the inning and his five walks in the game were a season high. Lodolo has now allowed only one run in each of his last two starts.