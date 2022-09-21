Lodolo (4-7) took the loss Tuesday against Boston, allowing three runs on three hits, three walks and three hit batsmen while striking out seven in five innings.

Lodolo allowed one run in each of his last three innings, including solo homers to Rob Refsnyder and J.D. Martinez. He hit three batters Tuesday to bring his season total up to 18 in 92.1 innings. Since the All-Star break, he's compiled a 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 82:21 K:BB in 66 innings across 11 starts. His next start will likely be early next week in Pittsburgh.