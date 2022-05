Manager David Bell said Sunday that Lodolo (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session in a few days, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Though Lodolo still looks to be multiple weeks away from coming off the 10-day injured list, his advancement to mound work represents a step forward in his recovery from a lower-back strain. Before landing on the shelf April 28, Lodolo posted a 5.52 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB in 14.2 innings over his first three MLB starts.